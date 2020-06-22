Chance for storms in the forecast with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Sunny
72°F / 67°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Body found floating in container on Kentucky Lake identified
- Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
- Texas teen charged with murder in deadly Trigg County crash
- Toddler killed, father injured in Chicago shooting
- Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for coronavirus after collapsing onstage in Nashville
- Do you really need spine surgery?
- 117 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in Kentucky
- Local business shares impact of QuiltWeek cancellation
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Dorena-Hickman Ferry closure continues through Monday
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.