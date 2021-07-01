Tracking showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Rain Shower
74°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Changes are coming near I-24 westbound lanes near exit 3 leading into construction zone
- Man, woman arrested in McCracken County after two-state law enforcement pursuit
- Woman injured after minivan crashes into semitrailer on I-24
- Crash involving semi, garbage truck blocking US 641 North in Lyon County
- Mayfield police issue public service announcement after officers recover uncapped syringe
- Kentucky governor proclaims June as Pride Month for the first time in the state's history
- Local business says construction projects on I-24 hurting business
- BREAKING: Car crash on I-24 westbound near Paducah
- State police release photos of clothing found with remains discovered in Lake Barkley
- Manhattan grand jury indicts Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg, sources say
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.