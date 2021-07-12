Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Cloudy
76°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Missing Lake Barkley boater found dead near the mouth of Davenport Bay
- American Jazz riverboat continues to remain stuck on sandbar, dive operations ongoing
- U.S. Coast Guard in the middle of plans to move American Jazz riverboat, as more than 40 staff remain onboard
- Rescue crews searching for missing Lake Barkley boater
- A Florida woman saw a crack forming in her condo and told herself, 'You have to run to save your life'
- Horse owned by Baffert's wife runs in NY for other trainer
- Martin, Tennessee Police investigating shooting inside bar
- A Missouri couple says they dragged their feet on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Then they got sick
- LIVE: U.S. Coast Guard gives update on American Jazz riverboat stuck on sandbar in Lake Barkley
- Stepter holds of Rhodes, wins 2nd straight Rolling Hills Invitational
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.