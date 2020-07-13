Pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Paducah Beer Werks announces temporary closure after learning some customers had direct contact with COVID-19 case
- Sheriff's deputies searching for suspect accused of throwing lit firework into a McCracken County apartment
- Lightning strike causes technical difficulties at Local 6
- Reporting 277 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, Beshear says 'this is serious'
- Local church holds meeting to address vandalism, noise complaints in neighborhood
- Scott Circuit Judge grants statewide temporary restraining order against Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders
- Federal judge rules against Nashville bar owners
- Man drowns after swinging from rope swing into river in southeast Missouri
- Boat fire damages several boats and a dock at Green Turtle Bay Resort
