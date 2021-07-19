Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Mostly Cloudy
72°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Graves County sheriff deputies looking for man who drove off without paying for gas
- J. Merryman Kemp, founder of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, had died
- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man with multiple warrants
- Heavy flooding in Paducah, McCracken County leads to accidents and dangerous roadways
- Paducah Police investigating shooting on Washington Street
- KYTC cautions commuters ahead of realignment project beginning Monday
- Beshear to address delta variant in Kentucky
- Driver sued after child caught in school bus doors dragged more than 1,000 feet
- Why you should wait to buy a new phone or computer
- A Florida woman saw a crack forming in her condo and told herself, 'You have to run to save your life'
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.