Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms and temperatures reaching around 90.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
83°F
Fair
83°F / 74°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky couple placed on house arrest after one refused to sign quarantine documents after testing positive for COVID-19
- Son of federal judge killed after gunman opened fire at her New Jersey home
- Massac County sheriff's deputy passes away
- Graves County man killed in ATV crash
- Second COVID-19 death reported in Calloway County
- Beshear reports nearly 980 new COVID-19 cases, new highest one-day total
- Woman charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing gun at multiple people
- Taco Bell is saying goodbye to its 7-Layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items
- Cape Girardeau child attack suspect turns himself into authorities
- Four people charged for illegal drug activity in Ledbetter, KY
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.