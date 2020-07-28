Spotty showers for today and tomorrow, with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Showers in the Vicinity
78°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- South Carolina man charged with murder in wife's death in west Kentucky
- Local restaurants talk impact of new Kentucky's new capacity limit
- Deputies seeking help in finding missing adult
- Beshear: Kentucky bars to close for 2 weeks, indoor restaurant capacity limits tightening
- Graves County Board of Education backtracks on start date for school year
- Sen. Rand Paul's attacker receives longer prison sentence
- 21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County
- Three dozen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
- McConnell formally unveils Senate Republicans' stimulus proposal: 'The American people need more help'
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.