Tracking temperatures in the mid 90s with a heat index rating in the 100°-105° range.
...HEAT INDEX VALUES 100 TO 105 TODAY... The combination of high temperatures in the middle 90s and high humidity will result in peak heat index readings from 100 to 105 this afternoon. The heat will intensify by Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and peak heat index values in excess of 105. Some relief from the oppressive heat is expected by Friday and into the weekend. Exercise caution if you must be outside for an extended period of time. If you find that you're becoming overheated, take a break in air conditioning and drink plenty of water. The heat affects us all differently, so listen to the warning signs your body may be trying to send.
77°F
Sunny
77°F / 70°F
- Driver injured, charged with multiple offenses after truck crashes into home
- Man accused of hitting co-workers over the head with handgun arrested in Paducah
- Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health
- Kentucky's largest school district to start school year under mask mandate
- 'The physical violence we experienced was horrific and devastating': Officers recount harrowing events of Capitol insurrection
- Joey Jordison, former Slipknot drummer, dies at 46
- Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
- Beshear: Kentucky seeing high rate of COVID-19 reinfection because of delta variant
- Many west Kentucky districts are not requiring masks in school
- Kentucky State Police searching for Trigg County murder suspect
