Isolated storms this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s.
Morning Weather Update: 7/9/20
- Jillianne Moncrief
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER HALF OF THE 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS TO PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM AROUND 100 TO NEAR 105 THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW LOCATIONS MAY EVEN FLIRT WITH 100 DEGREES BEFORE WE REACH THE NOON HOUR. SOME RELIEF WILL COME TO A FEW AREAS AS A FEW ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS. THOSE INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS CHECK THE BACK SEAT BEFORE LEAVING THEIR VEHICLE.
Currently in Paducah
88°F
Partly Cloudy
88°F / 71°F
