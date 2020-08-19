Pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Sunny
72°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Multistate investigation leads to arrest of local man
- 'God still has plans for me': Baptist Health doctor recovering from COVID-19
- Marion Police Department investigating shooting
- McCracken County Schools to start first week of school virtually
- Ibuprofen and coronavirus: What’s the link?
- Rapper to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl shot in Kentucky
- Three vehicle crash leads to I-24 shutdown Tuesday
- McCracken County Schools releases reopening plans for the fall of 2020
- Southern Minnesota man gets 35 years for sextorting more than 40 girls
- Postal Service backs down on changes as at least 20 states sue over potential mail delays ahead of election
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.