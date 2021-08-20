Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
- McCracken County to offer virtual learning again for students
- Federal judge issues restraining order over Kentucky governor's school mask mandate
- Marshall County Schools offering virtual learning option for students
- I-24 exit 4 entry ramp in Paducah reopens
- Police identify suspect who surrendered after claiming to have a bomb near US Capitol
- School leaders talk contact tracing in west Kentucky schools
- Kentucky reports 3rd highest day of COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,000 cases among kids and teens
- Reporting cases among school-age children, health department asks community to get vaccinated
- SSM restricting visitors at all facilities due to COVID-19
- City of Paducah's interest in West McCracken County continues as more businesses emerge and relocate
