Tracking high temperatures in the 90s and a small chance of thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values from near 100 to 105. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The cumulative effect of several days of high heat indices can be greater than a single day of excessive heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outdoor events especially vulnerable to heat include after-school athletic games and practices. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water and bring them inside if possible, especially during the heat of the day. &&
Currently in Paducah
79°F
Sunny
79°F / 73°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium
- 'They have a lot of life to live, and it's gone' — Kentucky COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high
- Purchase District reports more than 530 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
- State police release name of shooting victim killed in Graves County
- Redrawing to be held for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital CEO urges parents to protect kids by having them wear masks in school
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department deputy reprimanded after sexual harassment complaint
- Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 speaks publicly for first time: 'I know that day I saved countless lives'
- Kentucky man convicted in killing after former governor's pardon
- Lack of state funding continues to hold up progress for school safety improvements in west Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.