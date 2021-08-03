Tracking temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Sunny
65°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Five killed in crash on U.S. 60/Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah
- 1 person killed, 1 flown to out-of-state hospital after crash on U.S. 60 at KY 305 near Barkley Regional Airport
- 5-year-old child shot in Martin, Tennessee
- Person dies after being hit by vehicle in Murray
- Sam Burrage, former WPSD anchor and reporter, dies at 75
- Remains found in Marion, Illinois, identified as West Frankfort woman
- Baptist Health to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations
- 'The longer this thing lives, the less our immunity is persistent' — Local doctor encourages vaccination as COVID cases surge
- Changes to NWS issued Weather Warnings
- Kentucky leaders announce new vaccination, masking requirements in state-run health care facilities
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.