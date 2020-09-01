Heavy rain is our biggest concern with thunderstorms this afternoon and temperatures in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Light Rain
78°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police investigating after deadly shooting in Union City, Tennessee
- LA Sheriff's Dept: Deputies kill Black man who dropped a gun
- Paducah man arrested in connection to shooting incident
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Missouri county abruptly overturns mask mandate
- Assault with a hammer in Paducah
- Twitter removes QAnon supporter's false claim about coronavirus death statistics
- KSP launches campaign targeting aggressive drivers
- Local health officials share their take on the CDC's new testing guidance
- Murray facility mass-producing face shields for people across Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.