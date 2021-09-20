Tracking scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Cloudy
74°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
- A Paducah man driving 120 mph lead state police on multi-county car chase
- Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is safe and shows 'robust' antibody response, Pfizer says
- Graves County couple continues yearly donations after losing four children
- Elliott and Harvick add fiery feud to NASCAR's playoffs
- Searches continue for Gabby Petito and her fiancé, who disappeared after returning home from a road trip without her
- Lifeline Recovery Center urges people to reach out during National Recovery Month
- In obituary, family says mother's COVID-19 death could've been prevented if more were vaccinated
- US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet releases impact report for Sept. 19-25
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.