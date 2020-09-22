The first day of fall kicks off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.
- Car caravan protests Senator Mitch McConnell's office
- Barbecue OFF the River begins this week to benefit local charities
- Fort Campbell man killed in single-car crash in Lyon County
- Louisville Metro Police Department declares "state of emergency" ahead of Breonna Taylor case decision
- 3 killed in shooting at restaurant in Louisville
- Man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Graves County
- A man known as the 'Dreadhead Cowboy' was arrested for riding his horse on a Chicago highway
- David Boggs pleads guilty during pretrial conference
- Paducah attorney charged with neglect of an adult, state police say
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $4.7 million in grants for West Kentucky communities
