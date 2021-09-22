Tracking temperatures in the 60s and a small chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Fair
59°F / 57°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
- The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie resumed today. Here's why it's been so hard to find him
- McDonald's is giving Happy Meals a makeover by phasing out plastic toys
- North Friendship Road to undergo major construction in 2022
- Beshear warns Kentuckians not to count on monoclonal antibody treatments due to nationwide shortage
- FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Native American woman
- Sens. Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul discuss issues that affect you during Paducah chamber's D.C. visit
- Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57
- Local monoclonal antibody treatment providers may soon be faced with shortage
- Kentucky reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.