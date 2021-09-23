Tracking temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Sunny
48°F / 47°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Neighbors disappointed about racist flyers found in Paducah neighborhoods
- Bodies of Cadiz kidnapping victim and suspect found in vehicle, state police say
- Local man shares his experience with COVID-19 as McCracken County approaches 10,000 total cases
- Union City Schools mourning death of high school sophomore
- Student creates petition to relax dress code at Paducah Middle School
- The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus
- Aunts of teen killed in Louisville shooting call for justice
- More than 240 smaller cities in Illinois haven't applied for federal pandemic relief as deadline nears
- Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
- Top Southern Baptist committee funds sex abuse probe
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.