Tracking high temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
77°F
Sunny
77°F / 57°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 4 injured in shooting at Missouri festival
- Pedestrian hit, killed on Ogden Landing Road in McCracken County
- Parents arrested after allegedly overdosing in a car with their infant child inside
- 2 children, 3 adults injured in Graves County crash
- Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead
- Taliban accused of murdering pregnant Afghan policewoman in front of her family
- Suspect accused of using handgun to strike man in the head charged with assault
- 9/6 KHSAA football polls
- Jobless Americans left scrambling after pandemic unemployment benefits end
- Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.