Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
79°F
Sunny
88°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- MISSING TEENAGER: Police are looking for a missing McCracken County 16-year-old
- Breonna Taylor scene photos show dozens of bullet holes
- Three types of dog foods sold nationwide recalled over high levels of mold by-product
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- New hunting access areas open for public use in Kentucky
- Gov. Beshear announces Healthy at Home Eviction Relief fund website
- AEG threatens WPSD with legal action
- Hundreds gather at Kentucky Lake to show support for President Trump
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.