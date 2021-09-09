Tracking high temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°F
Sunny
55°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- I-24 reopens at the 51 mile marker in Lyon County after highway temporarily blocked amid KSP investigation
- 16-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
- How one local business is successfully retaining its workforce during the pandemic
- Report: Biden administration planning to sue Texas over abortion law
- Graves County Sheriff's Office searching for person involved in car crash
- Not sure what to watch on Netflix? Use genre codes to find shows and movies you didn't even know were streaming
- West Kentucky health care leaders share updates on hospital's capacity
- Participants announced for 2021 Barbecue Off the River
- Kentucky again reports record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations; positivity rate surpasses 14%
- Illinois man arrested in McCracken County for meth trafficking
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.