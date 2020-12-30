Rain continues to lighten up tonight with temperatures in the lower 30s.
Nighttime Weather Update: 12/30/20
- Noah Bergren
-
- Updated
Noah Bergren
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Showers in the Vicinity
56°F / 35°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Social media causing misinformation to spread about COVID-19 vaccine despite facts
- Police: Man arrested after shooting, killing girlfriend
- Mom of 2 struggling during pandemic gets help from community to pay bill
- US Treasury Secretary says direct payments may start as early as Tuesday night
- Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
- McConnell says bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 has 'no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate'
- 19-year-old airlifted after early Sunday morning crash in Jackson County, Illinois
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Paducah Public Schools lay out plan to resume in-person classes and vaccinate staff
- Baptist Health offering free COVID-19 vaccination for all area healthcare workers with direct patient contact
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.