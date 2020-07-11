Scattered storms expected throughout tonight.
Overnight Weather 7-11-2020
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
79°F
Clear
92°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Fines and warnings to be issued for lack of face covering
- Scott Circuit Judge grants statewide temporary restraining order against Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders
- Paducah man arrested for child pornography
- Constitutional lawyer talks legality of mask mandate
- Cape Girardeau, Missouri issues emergency face coverings order
- Statewide mask mandate could bring changes to your night out
- Local law enforcement agencies say it's not in their jurisdiction to mandate face coverings
- Judge temporarily blocks Beshear COVID-19 executive orders involving agritourism
- McCracken County Sheriff's Office requesting public assistance in robbery
- Cairo nursing home plans to close leaving employees jobless and residents searching for new homes
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.