Cool temperatures with isolated sprinkles in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Overnight Weather Update: 9/24/20
- Noah Bergren
-
- Updated
Noah Bergren
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°F
Cloudy
66°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- New awareness brought to 40-year-old unsolved murder case
- 9/25 Gridiron Glory
- Chief upset by coffin left outside police department
- Paducah Walmart to show drive-in movie in parking lot
- Fulton Independent School District cancels next week's in-person classes
- Police investigating shots fired incident in Paducah
- Man wanted on charges in grooming, child pornography case in southern Illinois
- City of Paducah spent more than $3,000 on Plexiglas that isn't currently being used
- Court upholds death sentence for Terry Froman in death of Kim Thomas
- Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.