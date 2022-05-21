Weather 1

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area Saturday. Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Slight risk for strong to severe weather this afternoon and evening.

A cold front moves through this afternoon and the storms will move right along with it. 

Weather 4
Weather 5
Weather 6
Weather 7

Damaging wind gusts over 40mph and 1" hail is possible. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM as the strong winds and rough waves could create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Weather 3

The storms will produce quite a bit of rain, which could lead to some major flooding. More rain is expected for this week. Some could see over 5" of precipitation.

Weather 2

Download the WPSD Radar app for the latest weather updates.