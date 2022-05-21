Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area Saturday. Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a Slight risk for strong to severe weather this afternoon and evening.
A cold front moves through this afternoon and the storms will move right along with it.
Damaging wind gusts over 40mph and 1" hail is possible. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM as the strong winds and rough waves could create hazardous conditions for small craft.
The storms will produce quite a bit of rain, which could lead to some major flooding. More rain is expected for this week. Some could see over 5" of precipitation.
Download the WPSD Radar app for the latest weather updates.