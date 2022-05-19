Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe.
The biggest threats with these storms look to be damaging winds over 30mph and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible.
Storm Prediction Center, as of 3PM, as shifted the Level 3 Risk slightly south to include some parts of W KY and SE MO.
Heavy rain will cause major flooding in some areas, which could cause some issues with drainage systems.
The storms should not last long and will continue to move east throughout the evening.
Have multiple ways to receive alerts if any watches or warnings are issued.