PADUCAH — Locally, our threat for severe weather continues to be questionable for this evening, according to Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson.
In a Facebook weather-update, Trent explained, "Extensive cloud cover and a struggle to get higher levels of moisture into our area will limit the fuel for storms. However, a high level of wind shear and strong forcing from a cold front could be enough of a trigger for a few storms to develop out ahead of the front (7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ), especially in parts of west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
A bit later (9 p.m. to 12 a.m.), a line of storms may form immediately ahead of the incoming cold front. This possible line would mainly be a gusty wind threat. After midnight, the cold front brings an end to any storm threat."
Trent says scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds are the biggest threats, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
Farther south, the situation is a bit different, Trent explains. "A much more significant severe weather event is likely over the deep south. Portions of Mississippi & Louisiana are currently under a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch until 7pm. Long-track, violent tornadoes are possible there, along with scattered large hail and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph."