Tracking a morning frost and high temperatures in the 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
29°F
Clear
54°F / 28°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Large fire dumps embers and ash on homes and property
- Child injured in accident outside elementary school in Marshall County
- Police: 6 charged in connection to kidnapping and shooting death of Paducah man
- Federal vaccine mandate impacts local companies
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Kentucky man sentenced for stealing guns from employer
- States sue to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors
- Carbondale police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
- Attorneys criticize jury selection in the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery as court prepares for opening statements
- Two-vehicle collision in McCracken County hospitalizes both drivers
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.