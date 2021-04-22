Tracking mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Sunny
48°F / 37°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Mayfield man charged with assault of an officer, drug trafficking in McCracken County
- Police: Kentucky mother charged in death of 10-year-old son
- DA: No charges against officer in Tennessee school shooting
- Ohio officials release more body cam video of fatal police shooting of Black teen, urge community to await the facts
- Local faith leader and former sheriff weigh in on Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict
- Land Between the Lakes heritage and recreation areas to take massive budget cut
- Grand Rivers business reacts to LBL budget cut proposal
- Crash partially blocking U.S. 68/KY 80 at west end of Lake Barkley Bridge in Trigg County
- Kentucky reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, more than a dozen virus-related deaths
- Man charged in deadly 2019 Mayfield shooting sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.