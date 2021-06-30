Tracking high temperatures in the 80s and a chance of thunderstorms.
70°F
Clear
91°F / 70°F
- State police release photos of clothing found with remains discovered in Lake Barkley
- Paducah Police investigate cause of Sunday's deadly I-24 wreck
- McCracken County community celebrates completion of the 'United We Stand' water tower mural
- City of Paducah planning fireworks display at Paxton Park for second year in a row
- Former AD and football coach at Christian County High School accused of stealing from school, booster club
- Kentucky mural honoring lives of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd vandalized
- Paducah Police Department partners with Basketball Cop Foundation to give Paducah youth sports gear
- K-9 sniffs out halfway house escapee in Paducah
- Paducah police say construction isn't the only contributing factor in I-24 crashes
- 2 injured after car crashes into horse and buggy in Graves County
