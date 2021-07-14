Tracking sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Clear
88°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Driver sued after child caught in school bus doors dragged more than 1,000 feet
- Half of American Jazz crew still onboard boat stuck in Lake Barkley
- Crews place rumble strips on I-24 near exit 3 in Paducah
- Many west Kentucky school districts unsure about mask mandates for students
- East Tennessee 5-year-old now missing for four weeks
- Missouri governor OKs police chokehold, accountability bills
- A Florida woman saw a crack forming in her condo and told herself, 'You have to run to save your life'
- FBI seeking man investigators say may have information about child sexual assault victim
- Lane restriction set for Thursday on US 60 east of Paducah
- Reconstruction of U.S 62/KY 286 intersection starts Monday
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.