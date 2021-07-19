Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
- Local couple tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
- Reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, Graves County Health Department encourages vaccinations
- Murder trial begins for man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend
- Delta variant 'spreading like wildfire' in Kentucky, state leaders warn
- Graves County sheriff deputies looking for man who drove off without paying for gas
- Tests reveal brain damage in Ethan the dog
- 6 injured in a Texas home explosion that damaged 2 other houses
- Body discovered in Kentucky Lake following boating incident Saturday
- First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison after DOJ says stiffer sentence could stop future attacks
- Person stabbed Sunday morning in Metropolis, arrest made
