Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning across portions of the Quad State. The fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, however, if you are driving around daybreak, be prepared for a sudden drop in visibility should you hit one of these patchy fog spots. Exercise caution by slowing down and using your low beam headlights. Be sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.