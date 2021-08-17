Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning... Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning across portions of the Quad State. The fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, however, if you are driving around daybreak, be prepared for a sudden drop in visibility should you hit one of these patchy fog spots. Exercise caution by slowing down and using your low beam headlights. Be sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.
69°F
Partly Cloudy
69°F / 67°F
- Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
- At least 632 students in west Kentucky schools required to quarantine since start of school year
- Biden administration expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans
- Semitrailer crash blocking I-24 in Trigg County work zone, secondary crash blocking KY 272 in Caldwell County
- Murray man arrested on meth trafficking charges, sheriff's office says
- Local veterans speak out about Taliban insurgence in Afghanistan
- Ahead of first day of school, masks a major topic of discussion at Paducah School Board meeting
- Lawsuit alleges Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1965
- 'Our hospitals are filling up,' Kentucky governor warns as state reports thousands of new COVID-19 cases
- Man, girl found fatally shot in Louisville home
