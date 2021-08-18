Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Cloudy
80°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Group to hold event opposing hospital's employee vaccine requirement at Noble Park
- City of Paducah's interest in West McCracken County continues as more businesses emerge and relocate
- Kentucky deputy injured in shooting incident released from hospital
- Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot is former sheriff's deputy
- Paducah Police arrest man for suspected assault
- Tennessee investigators determine dog muzzle sent to former state vaccine manager was ordered with her own credit card
- Record number of Kentuckians in ICUs with COVID-19
- Hospitals share challenges they're facing due to COVID-19 surge
- Illinois businessman gets 4 years for $8M payroll tax scheme
- Schools close in another Kentucky district due to COVID-19
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.