Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers this morning.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Mostly Cloudy
83°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local doctors share concerns, debunk misinformation as COVID-19 cases climb
- Sheriff asking the public for information after body found in Williamson County, Illinois
- At meeting with local leaders, Sen. Rand Paul talks law enforcement at Land Between the Lakes
- Marshall County schools to go virtual Friday
- Sen. Rand Paul calls Afghanistan evacuation a 'disaster,' says the war was 'an example that nation building doesn't work'
- Masks a divisive issue as special session looms in Kentucky
- Paducah man arrested for attempted burglary
- Kentucky reports more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths
- Middle Tennessee was clawing its way out of devastation from recent flooding — and saw more rain from Ida
- Missouri judge refuses to reinstate federal jobless benefits
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.