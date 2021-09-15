Tracking scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Clear
84°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Overnight fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren
- State police make arrests in Graves County murder case
- Armed suspect wanted in three states arrested after manhunt in Marshall County
- Deputies searching for escaped inmate in southeast Missouri
- Multiple agencies respond to help man trapped in car after single-vehicle crash in Graves County
- Paducah man arrested for drug trafficking
- More Kentucky school districts extending mask requirements
- Kentucky reports nearly 50 new virus-related deaths, including multiple people from the Local 6 area
- Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri
- Kroger: ‘Organized crime’ among contributors to higher food prices
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.