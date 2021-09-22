Tracking high temperatures in the 60s and a small chance of showers.
56°F
Clear
70°F / 56°F
- BREAKING: Bodies of kidnapping victim and suspect found in vehicle, state police say
- Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
- Union City Schools mourning death of high school sophomore
- I-24 westbound reopens after semitrailer crash at 2.6 mile marker
- 1 dead, 2 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting
- North Friendship Road to undergo major construction in 2022
- Eastern Kentucky teacher dies after battling COVID-19
- McDonald's is giving Happy Meals a makeover by phasing out plastic toys
- FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Native American woman
- The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie resumed today. Here's why it's been so hard to find him
