Tracking high temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
68°F
Cloudy
83°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Former McCracken County Coroner reflects on Barkley Regional Airport John Doe case 30 years later
- Paducah lawyer accused of failing to deliver client's restitution check arrested
- Carlisle County Middle School teacher accused of child sexual abuse
- Calloway County Sheriff's Office captures suspect described as armed and dangerous
- Parents concerned about one intersection, city and state leaders review roads
- Demolition of Laidlaw building set to begin in October to make way for Massac Village
- Deaf Colorado man who couldn't hear police commands says he was tased, spent 4 months in jail
- End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing patient's medication arrested in McCracken County
- Mayfield-Graves County Park vandalized
- Kentucky bridge project provides roosting spot for endangered bats
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.