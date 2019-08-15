Wake Up Weather: 8/15/19 Trent Okerson Aug 15, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The pick day of the week with sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees below average. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 69°F Sunny 69°F / 67°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesBREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee prison is now in custodyPolice: Kentucky man hit 8-year-old with shovel and raped herBody recovered from Cumberland River in Livingston CountyChildren assaulted, taken to hospital in Hopkins County, KentuckyState police investigating after feral cats killed in Fulton, KentuckyGov. Bevin announces $200M investment by Phoenix Paper in west KentuckyFamily wins lawsuit against nursing home 4 years after woman's deathHow a Ring surveillance system and an alert couple helped lead to the capture of an escaped inmate in TennesseePolice identify armed man arrested at Missouri WalmartVehicle on fire shuts down part of I-24 Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.