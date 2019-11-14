Wake Up Weather: 11/14/19 Trent Okerson Nov 14, 2019 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A mix of clouds and sun today. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 24°F Clear 49°F / 24°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesWoman accused of stealing $556,000 from town, charity'I smile every time I see him': Local rescue caring for Narwhal the unicorn puppyPaducah and McCracken County look to upgrade 911 radio systemWinning lotto ticket sold in Paducah, winner has not yet come forwardCity plans to increase insurance premium tax for indoor aquatic centerTwo Paducah women charged with fraudulent use of a credit cardPreliminary plans show what Paducah's indoor aquatic center may look likePaducah mayor defends city's decision to leave hotel study out of TIF applicationMultiple victims in shooting at California high schoolFor man recovering from stroke, dancing is more than physical therapy Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.