Showers and storms today with a risk of severe weather this evening into the overnight hours.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Sunny
67°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: What you need to know
- Weather Authority Alert - Tracking severe weather
- California orders 40 million residents to stay at home starting tonight
- Kentucky attorney general finds Marshall County judge executive violated open records act
- Kentucky records second coronavirus death, cases near 50
- Overwhelmed grocery stores looking to hire during stressful times
- Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
- Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan
- Lyon County cattle farm gives people place to buy meat
- Milner & Orr offers 'Hugs from Home' to share condolences amid COVID-19 measures
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.