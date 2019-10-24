Wake Up Weather: 10/24/19 Trent Okerson Oct 24, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Increasing clouds throughout the day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 53°F Sunny 53°F / 49°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesDOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source saysMISSING: 15-year-old Aniyah A.M. JonesJPEC applies to move headquarters to Paducah Regional Sports PlexFormer McCracken County deputy jailer arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into jailVeterinarian shares update on dozens of dogs rescued from local homeGraves County student charged with terroristic threateningMan charged in four robberies in Paducah and McCracken CountyA man set to be executed Tuesday could suffer a 'gruesome' death because of his rare disease, activists sayFather, daughter charged after 40-plus dogs rescued from McCracken County homeMillions in federal and state grants set to help Briggs and Stratton employees bracing for layoff Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.