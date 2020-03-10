Cold air will decrease temperatures this morning.
- Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 1,000 as officials continue to call off large gatherings
- Body recovered from Tennessee River in Hardin County
- Marshall County man returns from Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
- Temporary visitor restrictions announced at Baptist Health hospitals
- First Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at retail store
- Paducah cancels Easter Eggstravaganza
- City commission reviews parking study amid concern from the public
- State police investigating shooting in Lyon County
- State police searching for non-compliant registered sex offender from Paducah
- Murray State encourages students, staff to reconsider spring break travel plans
