Be prepared for severe weather this afternoon with possible hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
45°F
Sunny
46°F / 45°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police release names of man and woman killed in Lyon County shooting
- FULL LIST: West Kentucky school districts closed due to coronavirus
- Baptist Health Paducah addresses coronavirus rumors
- Murray man sentenced to life in prison on child porn, child sex trafficking charges
- Marshall, Calloway judicial buildings to be closed over high court's coronavirus order
- Third body recovered from Tennessee River in Hardin County
- Two killed in deadly shooting in Weakley County, Tennessee
- Tonya Ray sentenced to 1 year behind bars
- Homeless shelters, community kitchens taking precautions to prevent coronavirus
- Daycares discuss plans as coronavirus concerns rise
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.