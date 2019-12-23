Wake Up Weather: 12/23/19 Jason Lindsey Dec 23, 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A nice, sunny start to the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 38°F Clear 58°F / 38°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesKentucky Oaks Mall filled with last minute Christmas shoppersLexington brewery gets letter against flying pride flagFog and ice cause 69 car pileup on Virginia highwayTexas barber shot over 13-year-old's haircutOld West Steakhouse 'total loss' after early morning fireKillers of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee get 90 and 65-year prison termsOne woman killed and another injured in Houston dog attackInvestigation underway after Hickory, KY woman dies in car crashTwo killed, one injured in Nashville stabbingLocal couple on board when Carnival cruise ships collide Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.