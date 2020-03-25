A slow return to sun today.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... AT NEWBURGH DAM, MOUNT VERNON, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, SMITHLAND DAM, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER CONTINUES TO RISE. IT IS FORECAST TO CREST AT NEWBURGH TODAY, MOUNT VERNON TOMORROW, FROM J.T. MYERS TO SMITHLAND SATURDAY, AND FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 45.0 FEET BY SUNDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&
82°F
Sunny
82°F / 47°F
- Tennessee hair salons, barbershops receive updated COVID-19 guidelines
- Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old twins in Kentucky
- Coronavirus stimulus checks: What you need to know
- A group of young adults held a coronavirus party in Kentucky. Now one of them has coronavirus
- MISSING: 36-year-old Randall Cope of Paducah
- More Kentucky business closures coming
- List of non-essential businesses to be closed in Kentucky
- Gov. Beshear signs executive order that will impact non-life sustaining businesses in KY
- Drugs being researched to manage COVID-19
- Senate approves historic $2 trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears
