Wake Up Weather: 8/16/19 Trent Okerson Aug 16, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Partly cloudy today with hot temperatures this weekend. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 73°F Sunny 73°F / 64°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesInmate death confirmed at Calloway County JailEarnhardt takes weekend off after plane crash near BristolBriggs & Stratton Corporation to close Murray, KY facilityDale Earnhardt Jr. survives plane crash at small Tennessee airport, officials sayTennessee inmate executed in electric chairWork underway to recruit companies after Briggs & Stratton announces Murray closureLocal school under investigation for not allowing diabetic student to go to nurseBriggs & Stratton announces Missouri expansion following Kentucky plant closing statementIllinois officials warn of tick-borne Heartland virus; here's how to protect yourselfHickman City commissioner dies in car crash Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.