Wake Up Weather: 10/28/19 Trent Okerson Oct 28, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cloudy pretty much all day long. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 54°F Cloudy 54°F / 48°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesOne injured in Semi crash on I-69Cadiz, Ky native helps bring down ISIS leaderExpunging records with marijuana legalizationPhotos show Paducah Police saving a dog's life after an apartment fireHalloween setup on Jefferson Street in PaducahTraffic stop leads to drug and warrant arrestGreenway Trail expanding with another phaseA man set to be executed Tuesday could suffer a 'gruesome' death because of his rare disease, activists sayNew image shows contraband on inmateAmber Alert for 14-year-old Virginia girl in extreme danger Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.