Wake Up Weather: 10/14/19 Trent Okerson Oct 14, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A nice day ahead with great temperatures and sunny skies. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 70°F Sunny 70°F / 42°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesTwo teenage boys charged in the death of an Ohio womanPaducah man hit while walking down roadMega Millions winner still hasn't claimed prizeMISSING: 14-year-old Abigail JonesLocal reverend makes history with street named after himNational Guardsmen rape and sexual assult trial pushed backRare mosquito disease reported in IndianaFamily seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at homeA snakehead fish that survives on land was discovered in Georgia. Officials want it deadCourt case on job bias casts pall on LGBT fests Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.