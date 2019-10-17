Wake Up Weather: 10/17/19 Trent Okerson Oct 17, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Frosty this morning and a cooler-than-average afternoon. Krystle Callais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 65°F Sunny 65°F / 36°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos Articles5-year-old Zoey Smith, who celebrated 'No More Chemo' surrounded by loved ones, has passed awayJudge executive, former county attorney release letters on Beshear's debate remarks on Marshall County High School shooting'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputiesWest Kentucky school districts dealing with substitute teacher shortageOne town, two stop signs, two state championsLocal diner raising money for St. Jude brick dedication in honor of Zoey SmithCarbondale working to reverse negative net migrationPaducah Convention and Visitors Bureau: Tourism will be fine despite Fall QuiltWeek cancellationLocal hospital holds No More Chemo party for 5-year-old girl with terminal leukemia95% of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals, report says Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.